Stolen vehicle suspect rams police cruiser into Auto Zone

Police tell 11 News they received a call of a person sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside of an Auto Zone on East Platte Avenue and East Boulder Street. Police say when they came across the suspect, they rammed into the Auto Zone with a police cruiser. Police did not provide details on how the suspect got into the police cruiser.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:06 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News a stolen vehicle suspect rammed one of their police cruisers into an Auto Zone this morning.

Police tell 11 News the suspect did flee the scene and they did not chase after them. There are no injuries to report. A name and description of the suspect has not been provided.

Police will remain on scene to clean up. 11 News has a Reporter on the way to provide updates.

