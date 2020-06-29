El Paso County COVID-19 testing information
Participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial by Lynn Health

Lynn Health Science Institute of Colorado Springs announced it was awarded the Moderna Phase III COVID-19 Vaccine Study. You must be 18 or older and healthy to take part.

Generic photo of COVID-19 vaccine as trials continue to take place. Photo courtesy MGN.
Information on COVID-19 testing availability in El Paso County.

Dine Out Downtown

Click here to find out more information about Dine Out Downtown in Colorado Springs.

Earth observing dashboard

Click here for more!

Family Law Day

Click here for more information on Family Law Day.

List of CO Facilities with COVID-19 Outbreaks

A state compiled list of outbreaks will be updated once a week.

Rocky Mountain Vibes 'Triple Play Holiday'

Click for details and tickets for a doubleheader movie event and fireworks show in Colorado Springs on July 3.

El Paso County ballot drop-off locations

To find a ballot drop-off location near you, just click here!

FDA hand sanitizer warning

The FDA is warning about the potentially harmful effects of several types of hand sanitizer manufactured in Mexico.