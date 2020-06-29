KKTV News App

The Southern Colorado news experience you’ve been waiting for is finally here! Catch the latest news, sports and weather wherever you go with the KKTV News App.

The KKTV News App takes the best features from the KKTV newscast and Web site and rolls them into a mobile experience that is a must on your iOS Device. It makes viewing and sharing the news easy. With a few simple steps, you can read and watch the latest news or share it with family and friends by e-mail, text message and even post to Twitter and Facebook.

Whether it’s severe weather, the newest sports scores or learning you’re a lottery winner by viewing the latest numbers, the KKTV App keeps you in-the-know while you’re on-the-go.

KKTV Breaking Weather App

The KKTV Weather and Traffic App includes:

• Access to station content specifically for our mobile users

• 250 meter radar, the highest resolution available

• High resolution satellite cloud imagery

• Future radar to see where severe weather is headed

• Current weather updated multiple times per hour

• Ability to add and save your favorite locations

• Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models

• A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness

• Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather

• Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service