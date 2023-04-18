Doctors concerned about high meningitis, respiratory illnesses in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person has died of meningitis in Colorado so far this year.

Our sister station in Denver says a teacher in Arapahoe County died a little over a week ago from a confirmed case of meningitis. Doctors in Colorado tell us higher cases of meningitis combined with a high spread of respiratory illnesses in the state is a concern. The State Health Department says meningitis is not a common disease but they have seen several cases this year.

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Colorado State Epidemiologist, tells 11 News six cases of meningitis has already been confirmed in the state this year. Dr. Herlihy tells 11 News they only saw six cases all last year.

Dr. Herlihy tells 111 News out of the six confirmed meningitis cases, there has only been one death. The State says the most recent death prior to this teach was more than a year ago in the beginning of 2022. During the past several years, they have had between five to ten cases per year.

Dr. Herlihy tells 11 News if you have a high fever, trouble sleeping or staying awake and shortness of breath, you should see a doctor immediately.

“Sometimes a viral respiratory illness can be quite mild and can have mild symptoms,” said Dr. Herlihy. “Sometimes, those symptoms can worsen and become something more severe. Those are the types of times you really want to see a healthcare provider.”

Dr. Richard Vu with Matthews-Vu Medical Group tells 11 News anyone can get meningitis.

“It is all over the place,” said Dr. Vu. “Old people get it. Young people get it. Children get it. The healthier people who get it but aren’t showing symptoms still go to work and still go to school and that’s how they spread it.”

Doctors tell 11 News the most preventative measure you can take are vaccines. An appointment can be made through your healthcare provider.

