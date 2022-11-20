Official Club Q fundraiser following deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub

Multiple people were killed and more than a dozen hospitalized after a gunman reportedly opened fire at a Club Q in Colorado Springs.
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “LOVE OVER HATE.” A sign left early Sunday morning at a growing memorial near the scene of a deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub.

The mass shooting was carried out at Club Q near N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle late Saturday night. Click here for more on the incident and what authorities believe happened. Multiple people have been reaching out to KKTV 11 News with fundraiser pages after at least five people were killed and about 25 people were injured. The suspect was taken into custody after two patrons, who are being hailed as heroes, reportedly subdued him before police arrived to the scene. KKTV 11 News is choosing to not share any GoFundMe pages at this time as we work to confirm their legitimacy.

Click here to give to the only official donation page.

Click here to watch a vigil held for the victims.

This article does not include any details on specific victims or the suspect. The purpose of this article is to share the only verified fundraiser, as of 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, for the Club Q tragedy.

