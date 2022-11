COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a shooting on North Academy Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Police say that North Academy Boulevard is closed in both directions between North Carefree Circle and Village Seven Road.

This article will be updated with the latest information.

