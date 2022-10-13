RECOGNIZE THIS MAN? Colorado Springs police searching for sex assault suspect

Police say this is a sketch of the suspect involved in a sex assault on Sept. 9, 2022.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:02 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize this man?

Police say the man pictured at the top of this page sexually assaulted a woman behind a business in the 900 block of North Circle last month. The victim was reportedly walking in the area early in the morning on Sept. 9 when the suspect grabbed her. After the attack, he ran away.

Thursday, police released a sketch of the suspect based on the description detectives gathered. He’s believed to be 30-year-old dark-skinned Black man standing about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 with a thin, muscular build. His hair has been described as short and “stubby.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

