Sexual assault investigation underway in Colorado Springs after woman reportedly attacked by 'unknown' male

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are investigating following a reported sexual assault.

The attack happened Friday morning just before 4 in the 900 block of N. Circle Drive. The neighborhood is between E. Platte Avenue and Galley Road.

“Investigation revealed the female was sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect while walking home,” police wrote in an online crime blotter. “The victim was able to run away and the suspect fled the scene; unknown if vehicle was involved.”

No other details were shared in the crime blotter. 11 News is choosing to cover this story to bring attention to the police investigation. If anyone has information that could help investigators, you are asked to call 719-444-7000.

