Denver Broncos kick off season with new quarterback, coach Monday night against Seattle Seahawks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Football is officially back in Colorado!

The Denver Broncos are kicking off their season Monday night with new quarterback Russell Wilson, against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, at Lumen Field. The game kicks off at 6:15 p.m. Colorado time.

“We’ve got a football game to play. I’m excited to get out there again. I love this game, I’m passionate about it... A lot of guys that I’m super close with on the other side so it will be a great battle,” said Wilson.

New head coach Nathaniel Hackett is also kicking off his first season with the Broncos, after firing former coach Vic Fangio for three straight losing seasons.

The first home game in Denver is Sunday against the Texans.

