Denver Broncos kick off season with new quarterback, coach Monday night against Seattle Seahawks

Broncos vs. Seahawks 9/12/2022
Broncos vs. Seahawks 9/12/2022(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:59 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Football is officially back in Colorado!

The Denver Broncos are kicking off their season Monday night with new quarterback Russell Wilson, against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, at Lumen Field. The game kicks off at 6:15 p.m. Colorado time.

“We’ve got a football game to play. I’m excited to get out there again. I love this game, I’m passionate about it... A lot of guys that I’m super close with on the other side so it will be a great battle,” said Wilson.

New head coach Nathaniel Hackett is also kicking off his first season with the Broncos, after firing former coach Vic Fangio for three straight losing seasons.

The first home game in Denver is Sunday against the Texans.

KKTV will have all the highlights of Monday’s game on our later newscasts.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Dillon Vakoff
Fallen Arvada officer was former Air Force serving in his hometown police department
Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado
The car went over the bridge and rolled down a hill into the creek.
1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs
From left: Marya Garcia, Molly Garcia, Emilio Garcia.
Pueblo police searching for missing mother, children
Firefighters are putting out the car fire near Landmark Lane and Chelton Road. This is by...
Car fire near Highway 24 closes off neighborhood

Latest News

Access to west terminal at DIA back open Monday morning after rollover crash
Semi truck crash on I-25/North Academy 9/11/2022
All I-25 lanes back open after semi crash
This tradition started in 2015
Fire Fighters climb Manitou Incline to honor 9/11 victims
Warming Up This Week
Heating Up This Week