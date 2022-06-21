Black business owner talks about importance of Juneteenth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local black business owners are speaking on the importance of Juneteenth being recognized as a federal holiday.

Owner Jake Norment tells 11 News that Juneteenth being recognized as a federal holiday, the nation is starting to make movements in the right direction. The Caffeinated Cow is just one of dozens of black owned businesses in Colorado Springs. The business is known for their ice cream but also sell food and coffee.

The Caffeinated Cow also hosts networking events for black business owners in Colorado Springs. The next meeting will be on July 25th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Norment tells 11 News it is especially important for our youth to know about this monumental day.

“Knowledge is power,” said Norment. “What a platform to be able to do it on. The day of our independence. We can all get together, celebrate and educate others as well. Super amazing and a beautiful thing.”

Even though it is a federal holiday, only a handful of states including Colorado recognizes the holiday for their government workers.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.