Boulder Police Department in Washington D.C. Friday to honor Officer Eric Talley and other fallen officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Boulder Police Department is in Washington D.C. Friday to honor Officer Eric Talley and other fallen officers.

According to NLEOMF, each year, hundreds of names of officers killed in the line of duty are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. These names are then read aloud during the annual Candlelight Vigil to memorialize those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Chief Maris Herold, Deputy Chief Redfearn and several members of the Boulder Police Department are in Washington, D.C. this week to honor and pay tribute to fallen Officer Eric Talley, who was shot and killed alongside 9 others in a mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers in March 2021.

This year marks the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil, which will take place tonight on the National Mall in our nation’s Capital. The vigil will start at 6 p.m. Mountain Time and can be watched via livestream on these platforms:

• This web page: www.NLEOMF.org/vigil

• Facebook: www.Facebook.com/NLEOMF

• YouTube: www.YouTube.com/theNLEOMF

The program and more information can be found here: https://nleomf.org/.../national-police.../candlelight-vigil/

