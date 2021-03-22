10 people killed, including a police officer, during an active shooter situation in Boulder on Monday

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - 10 people, including a Boulder Police officer, were killed during what authorities described as an active shooter situation.

Boulder Police say Officer Eric Talley was killed. He had been with the department since 2010.

Police announced a suspect was seriously injured and taken into custody. It isn’t clear how many people were involved in the shooting.

Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/FVximvhS2E — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

Police were called to the King Soopers along Table Mesa Drive off of Highway 93 in Boulder on Monday just before 3:30 p.m.

At about 4:20 p.m. Boulder Police were still advising nearby residents to say inside and added it was still a “very active” scene.

Just before 5:15 p.m., Boulder Police asked people near 17th Street and Grove Street to shelter in place as they responded to a report of an armed and dangerous individual. At that time, it wasn’t clear if the scene along 17th Street was tied to the shooting at King Soopers.

During a news conference held at about 6:50 p.m. authorities would only state they are very early in the investigation and they didn’t have many details they could release. None of the victims were publicly identified. It isn’t clear how many people were killed in the shooting.

At about 5:20 p.m. the governor shared the following statement:

“My heart is breaking as we watch this unspeakable event unfold in our Boulder community. We are making every public safety resource available to assist the Boulder County Sheriff’s Department as they work to secure the store. I’m incredibly grateful to the brave men and women who have responded to the scene to help the victims of this senseless tragedy. This is very much an active situation and we continue to monitor very closely. We ask for your patience as law enforcement works tirelessly to secure the site. Right now, the biggest priority is to let local law enforcement and the City of Boulder do their work to ensure the safety of those involved.”

Kroger, which owns King Soopers, shared the following statement Monday evening:

“We are horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred at our King Soopers store located at the Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, CO.

The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to our associates, customers, and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation.

We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and our store will remain closed during the police investigation.

To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Boulder Police Department.”

Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 22, 2021

Boulder OEM has been staffed to assist with King Soopers shooting. Official updates will be available @boulderpolice. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) March 22, 2021

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

