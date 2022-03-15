WATCH: 2022 Republican gubernatorial debate for Colorado hosted by El Paso County Republican Women

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday night, more than a half dozen hopefuls debated at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs for the chance to be the Republican nominee who will face current Gov. Jared Polis in this year’s gubernatorial election.

The event is hosted by the organization, El Paso County Republican Women, in partnership with Sunrise Republican Women and the College Republicans of UCCS.

The candidates confirmed for Tuesday night’s debate are listed on the El Paso County Republican Women’s website as follows: Heidi Ganahl, Jeff Fry, Jason Wilkat, Jack Dillender, Jon Gray-Ginsburg, Danielle Neuschwanger, and Greg Lopez.

Each of these candidates is hoping for the chance to challenge the incumbent governor, Polis, who announced his re-election campaign in February at a brewery in Pueblo. Since then, the governor has made dozens of campaign stops throughout the state with Lt. Gov. Diane Primavera.

This year’s gubernatorial election will take place on Nov. 8, with the primary scheduled for June 28.

