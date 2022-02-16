WATCH LIVE: Governor Jared Polis kicks off reelection campaign at a Colorado brewery in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is starting his reelection campaign alongside Lt. Governor Diane Primavera on Tuesday at Brues Alehouse Brewing Co. in Pueblo.

According the the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, there are three other gubernatorial candidates who have had a petition format approved for circulation. They include: Laurie Clark, Heidi Ganahl and Darryl Gibbs. All three are running as Republican.

Watch Live from the 11 Breaking News Center as Governor Polis campaigns at a Pueblo brewery as he runs for reelection in 2022 starting at about 6:45 p.m.

Afterward, the pair will continue on a four-day, statewide tour to meet with Coloradans.

Governor Polis announced he would be running again Tuesday morning through his Twitter account, @PolisForCO. The tweet featured a video highlighting the administration’s accomplishments over the last four years, including the funding for free kindergarten, capping co-pays on insulin, and getting rid of taxes on social security.

I'm Jared Polis. I'm Colorado's Governor. And today I’m making it official — I’m running for re-election here in America’s greatest state.



This is an all-hands-on-deck movement to protect our progress & keep Colorado moving forward.



Please retweet & follow to show your support! pic.twitter.com/LctFYUUC9m — Jared Polis (@PolisForCO) February 15, 2022

