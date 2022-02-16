Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Governor Jared Polis kicks off reelection campaign at a Colorado brewery in Pueblo

By Carel Lajara
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is starting his reelection campaign alongside Lt. Governor Diane Primavera on Tuesday at Brues Alehouse Brewing Co. in Pueblo.

According the the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, there are three other gubernatorial candidates who have had a petition format approved for circulation. They include: Laurie Clark, Heidi Ganahl and Darryl Gibbs. All three are running as Republican.

Watch Live from the 11 Breaking News Center as Governor Polis campaigns at a Pueblo brewery as he runs for reelection in 2022 starting at about 6:45 p.m.

Afterward, the pair will continue on a four-day, statewide tour to meet with Coloradans.

Governor Polis announced he would be running again Tuesday morning through his Twitter account, @PolisForCO. The tweet featured a video highlighting the administration’s accomplishments over the last four years, including the funding for free kindergarten, capping co-pays on insulin, and getting rid of taxes on social security.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity along London Lane in Colorado Springs.
Police activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday afternoon
Stephanie Hart-Grizzell and Nick Kunselman.
$100,000 reward offered for murder of high school sweethearts on Valentine’s Day in Colorado 22 years ago
body found
Police investigating body found in area of Gold Camp Trail in Colorado Springs
Von Miller holding the Lombardi Trophy after the Rams' win in Super Bowl LVI.
Von Miller after Super Bowl LVI win: ‘Thanks to Denver’
Police say the car was found off the northbound side of Circle just south of the bridge over...
Woman found dead in crashed car near Circle Drive and Hancock

Latest News

Snow Wednesday Night
Much Cooler Wednesday
Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park on 8/9/19.
Big changes coming to Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs
Deadly car crash under investigation.
2 dead and one juvenile taken to the hospital by helicopter following crash east of Pueblo Tuesday
Starting in May, no lifeguards will be on duty at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park and motorized...
New changes coming to Prospect Lake