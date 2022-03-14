Advertisement

WANTED: Suspect involved in hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a Colorado toddler

The suspect vehicle is a silver sedan with dark tinted windows, according to Pueblo Police
Officers in Pueblo are asking for the public’s help to find the driver of a silver sedan after a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon.
By Catherine Silver, Jack Heeke and Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:45 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:15 AM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers in Pueblo are asking for the public’s help with finding the driver of a silver sedan after a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 600 block of Beulah Ave around 4:40 p.m. Officers say a toddler involved in the incident was transported to a local hospital.

Pueblo police say the toddler did not receive serious injuries, but out of an abundance of caution the toddler was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs for observation.

11 News has been in contact with the family of the toddler, 3-year-old Zion. According to the family, Zion was doing much better on Monday and that doctors say it was a miracle there were no fractures, internal bleeding or major trauma. Zion is expected to stay at the Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs through Tuesday morning so doctors can monitor his concussion.

Pueblo police say the driver sped away in a silver sedan with dark tinted windows. It’s possible the vehicle could have damaged to the front passenger side.

Officers tell us incidents like this are extremely difficult for everyone involved.

“You know any time a child is hurt or is a victim of some type of crime, it can be very hard on the officers, but we have resources here that help them deal with that,” said Capt. Dustin Taylor with the Pueblo Police Department.

Taylor hopes this tragic incident will remind families to stay safe around roadways.

“The best thing parents can do, or any family or friends who are with children, is make sure you are holding their hand when they are near a street. Teach them to look both ways before crossing the road, and never to run out after a ball or anything that may go into the street,” Captain Taylor added.

If you have any information you should call detectives right away. You can call dispatch at 719-553-2502 or during normal business hours Pueblo Police Department’s Traffic Division at 719-553-2536 and reference case number 22-4742.

