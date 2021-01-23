First-come, first-served COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people 70 and older on Saturday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This weekend a Colorado medical group is holding a first-come, first-served COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people who are 70 and older.

The event will run on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until they run out of doses at Matthews-Vu Medical Clinic. The location of the clinic is 4190 E. Woodmen Rd. Suite 100. About 300 patients were already scheduled to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine though Matthews-Vu Medical Group and there are about 500 doses available for others as of Friday night.

A representative for Matthews-Vu Medical Group tells KKTV they believe they have the infrastructure to handle the event. The clinic was scheduled after the medical group received a “surprise shipment” of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine is free to the patient, an administration fee will be billed through health insurance. If the patient doesn’t have insurance, the vaccine is still free.

Click here for more information on who is currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado.

-If you are eligible for the vaccine, click here to go to the state’s website, then click “list of providers.”

Below are phone numbers you can call if you prefer to talk to someone:

-You can call the Matthews-Vu hotlines during regular business hours at (719) 474-7380.

-Coloradans 70+ who prefer to talk to someone on the phone may also call COHELP at (303) 389-1687 or (877) 462-2911.

