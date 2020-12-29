Advertisement

Human remains identified as missing Colorado woman following a disturbing discovery in a rural area

The remains of Shayla Jenna Hammel were found on a rural Colorado property.
The remains of Shayla Jenna Hammel were found on a rural Colorado property.(Saguache County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - As the investigation continues into an unsettling case centered around a rural area in Colorado, authorities have identified a second set of human remains.

A Colorado woman was reported missing out of Saguache County on Nov. 26. A family member had reported they had not been in contact with Shayla Hammel since October, about seven weeks before the sheriff’s office posted her information on Facebook. Tragically, the remains of Hammel were identified in a case that is tied to Adre Baroz, however, Baroz has not been charged with the death of Hammel.

The arrest of Baroz was announced by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in November. He also goes by “Psycho.” He was taken into custody without incident in Gallup, New Mexico, close to the border of Arizona off I-40. He is facing charges in Colorado for first-degree homicide, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping. A nationwide manhunt started for Baroz following a disturbing discovery in the San Luis Valley area.

Conejos County law enforcement and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were not looking for remains when they jointly executed a search warrant at a property near the town of Los Sauces on Nov. 10. They were looking for Baroz, who was wanted for allegedly stealing vehicles and equipment.

“During this search, remains were found on the property. The remains were later discovered to be human remains,” said Conejos County Sheriff Garth Crowther. “This information we got at the first scene, we got a task force together ... members of the task force assisted in searching a second property in close proximity to the first property. Additional human remains were found on the second property.”

Investigators contacted the family of Hammel to make the official notification of her death. The task force has not determined the cause and manner of death; however, investigators believe foul play was involved.

Work continues to identify the other set of human remains located.

Anyone with information about Hammel or the other unidentified human remains located in Conejos County is asked to call a designated tip line at 719-270-0210. There have been more than 60 tips reported since last month.

A Forensic Odonotologist identified the first set of human remains recovered as Myron Robert Martinez of Del Norte earlier this month.

Baroz has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2014. On the same day, investigators were calling for his capture, he was supposed to be in court in Alamosa for weapons and drug charges.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

