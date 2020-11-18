Advertisement

Human remains of 2 people found on different Colorado properties, tip line created for ongoing investigation

Generic bodies found graphic.
Generic bodies found graphic.
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An unsettling discovery is under investigation as authorities in Colorado ask for help in a case out of Conejos County.

On Tuesday, The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced human remains of two different people were located on two separate properties in the San Luis Valley.

“The sites are in close proximity to one another near the town of Las Sauces in Conejos County,” Communications Director for the CBI Susan Medina wrote in a release. “The property owners are not currently living at these properties.”

Few other details were shared on the case, but more information is expected to be released on Wednesday.

A tip line has been created for the investigation. If you have information that could help investigators you are asked to call 719-270-0210.

Medina added this does not appear to be connected to the Suzanne Morphew missing person investigation, but that “all possibilities are being considered.”

