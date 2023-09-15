Broncos head coach says Jerry Jeudy will play Sunday

DENVER (KKTV) - Denver Broncos Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to play this Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

On Friday, Head Coach Sean Payton told the media Jeudy will play, but didn’t provide details on an estimated snap count. Jeudy was recovering from a hamstring injury he received in late August and didn’t play against the Raiders.

