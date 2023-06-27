1 shot at Colorado Springs apartment complex

Nightingale Drive shooting 6/26/2023
Nightingale Drive shooting 6/26/2023(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:58 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in southern Colorado.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Nightingale Drive, near Academy and Union, to a shooting. Officers found the victim and suspect on scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he had surgery and is expected to be okay. Police have not released any further details on the suspect, or what led up to the shooting.

We will update this article as we learn more.

