WATCH: Family to file lawsuit in connected with fatal shooting by Pueblo County deputies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The family of a man shot and killed by law enforcement last year is preparing to file a lawsuit in connection with his death.

Richard Ward, 32, was fatally shot outside Liberty Point International Middle School in Pueblo West in February 2022. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said after the shooting that Ward was seen banging on car doors outside of the middle school, and a witness, thinking he was drunk or on drugs, alerted administrators. The school principal reportedly confronted Ward and told him to wait in his car while deputies were contacted. The sheriff’s office said Ward exited the vehicle after deputies arrived and allegedly began fighting with them, including head-butting one deputy and breaking his nose.

Ward was shot after allegedly trying to disarm one of the deputies.

In response to the shooting, Ward’s family is filing a federal civil rights wrongful death lawsuit, their attorney’s office announced Tuesday. a replay of the news conference can be viewed at the top of this article.

