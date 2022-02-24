Advertisement

Deceased suspect identified in Pueblo West officer involved shooting

The Pueblo County Coroner’s office has identified 32 year old Richard Ward as the suspect who lost his life after he was shot by a deputy outside of Liberty Poi
By Jack Heeke
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pueblo west, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Coroner’s office has identified 32 year old Richard Ward as the suspect who lost his life after he was shot by a deputy outside of Liberty Point International Middle School in Pueblo West.

It is unclear if Ward had a previous criminal history. Sheriff’s deputies say Ward was banging on car doors outside of the middle school Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say a witnessed believed he was under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or both.

After the school’s principle allegedly confronted Ward and told him to wait in his car the authorities were called. Deputies from the PCSO arrives three minutes later to confront Ward.

They say he exited the vehicle and began assaulting the deputies, and that he headbutted one deputy possibly inflicting a broken nose.

The Sheriff’s office says that Ward and a deputy began fighting on the ground and that Ward tried to disarm the deputy before he was shot.

I have requested body camera footage of the incident. That footage is still being prepared.

The Pueblo Police department is conducting an independent investigation of the incident.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Steward is suspected of attempted first-degree murder.
WANTED: Man suspected of attempted 1st-degree murder in a small Colorado town
Officer-involved shooting investigation in Pueblo West 2/22/22.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation outside a Pueblo West school
Snow & Cold tonight
Bitter Cold & Some Snow
House explosion on Knox Court in Westminster on Feb. 22, 2022.
Denver-area home destroyed in explosion
11 call for action investigation
Behavior analyst accused of assaulting an autistic child in Colorado Springs pleads not guilty

Latest News

Police need help identifying this man.
Pueblo Police ask for help with identifying people possibly connected to a criminal investigation
The Pueblo County Coroner’s office has identified 32 year old Richard Ward as the suspect who...
WATCH - Deceased suspect identified in Pueblo West officer involved shooting
Snow & Cold tonight
Bitter Cold & Some Snow
Victims of sexual assault and prosecutors in Colorado want to change how the sexual assault law...
Bill aims to clarify sex assault law in Colorado