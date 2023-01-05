Colorado is still learning from the most destructive fire in state’s history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One year after the deadly Marshall Fire tore through Boulder County, destroying more than a thousand structures and displacing hundreds of families, researchers are still learning from its impact.

From effects on our air quality to improvements for future development and keeping our pets safe during a crisis, researchers at CU Boulder have put together teams to study the effects of the Marshall Fire in an effort to better prepare Coloradans for future disasters.

11 Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sat with experts from CU Boulder to discuss their latest research in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire. The in-depth interviews with experts on air quality, civil engineering, and pet safety can be found below.

