Colorado is still learning from the most destructive fire in state’s history

Remembering the Marshall Fire.
By Carel Lajara
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One year after the deadly Marshall Fire tore through Boulder County, destroying more than a thousand structures and displacing hundreds of families, researchers are still learning from its impact.

From effects on our air quality to improvements for future development and keeping our pets safe during a crisis, researchers at CU Boulder have put together teams to study the effects of the Marshall Fire in an effort to better prepare Coloradans for future disasters.

11 Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sat with experts from CU Boulder to discuss their latest research in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire. The in-depth interviews with experts on air quality, civil engineering, and pet safety can be found below.

  • For information on the Marshall Fire’s impact on air quality, click here.
  • For suggested improvements to better protect homes from wildfires, click here.
  • For information on how to keep pets safe during natural disasters, click here.

