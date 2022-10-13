UCCS professor talks early predictions, party nominees, and voter interests ahead of Colorado elections

WATCH: UCCS professor talks early predictions, party nominees, and voter interests ahead of Colorado
By Carel Lajara
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - University of Colorado - Colorado Springs Political Science Professor Joshua Dunn joined KKTV once again in the 11 Breaking News Center ahead of the midterm election happening on Nov. 8.

He sat down with Digital Anchor Carel Lajara to talk about what has changed since Colorado’s primaries over the summer, which political party looks to have the advantage, and what voters should do to be well-informed before they head to the polls.

Watch our previous interview with Professor Dunn here.

For 2022 State Ballot Information from Colorado Blue Book, click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artur Jakubowski. pictured in the bottom right passed away following a crash on 10/11/22.
Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car east of downtown Colorado Springs
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs 10/11/22.
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media; post has since been removed
The scene of the crash at Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road on Oct. 13, 2022.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
President Biden visits Colorado 10/12/22.
President Biden visits Colorado

Latest News

Mild and dry conditions continue
Continued mild & dry
Lindsay Woods
Woman reported missing in the Security-Widefield area
WATCH: UCCS professor talks early predictions, party nominees, and voter interests ahead of...
WATCH: UCCS professor talks early predictions, party nominees, and voter interests ahead of Colorado
Deadly crash graphic.
Castle Rock resident suspected of vehicular homicide and DUI after 2 die on I-25