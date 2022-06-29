WATCH: Political Science Professor talks possible political shift in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Results from recent elections suggest voters in Colorado lean toward putting democratic leaders in office but a string of events, such as record high inflation and President Joe Biden’s declining approval ratings, may point to a shift in the state from blue to red.

This week, Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sat down with UCCS Political Science Professor Joshua Dunn to talk about why the winners of this year’s elections, and the dominating party, may be hard to predict.

