President Biden visits Colorado

WATCH: President Biden lands in Colorado, greets state leaders ahead of Camp Hale designation
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
VAIL, Colo. (KKTV) - President Joe Biden is visiting Colorado on Wednesday where he plans to announce the establishment of a national monument.

President Biden landed in Colorado at about 11:45 a.m. He’s scheduled to speak in Vail at about 1:30 p.m., and we plan to have that live coverage in this article from the KKTV 11 Breaking News Center.

The president is expected to talk about Colorado’s environment as he declares Camp Hale north of Leadville a national Monument.

“The rugged landscape of Camp Hale – Continental Divide serves as a testament to a pivotal moment in America’s military history, as these peaks and valleys forged the elite soldiers of the famed 10th Mountain Division -- the Army’s first and only mountain infantry division -- that helped liberate Europe in World War II,” part of a news release from the White House reads. “The area lies within the ancestral homelands of the Ute Tribes, along the Continental Divide in north-central Colorado, and is treasured for its historical and spiritual significance, stunning geological features, abundant recreation opportunities, and rare wildlife and plants. The area’s mountains and valleys also shaped our modern outdoor recreation economy, which today supports millions of American jobs.”

The Colorado COP Press Office issued a statement on his visit.

