Colorado police ask for help finding woman last seen in Thornton
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:59 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert early Saturday searching for a woman last seen Friday in Thornton.
Debra Devult was last seen on Friday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. wearing a long blue coat and walking on York Street in Thornton.
No current picture of Devult was included in the alert, but she was described as a 66-year-old woman with long gray hair and hazel eyes.
Thornton police shared the following image of Devult to their Twitter page, noting that the image is dated:
Officers asked anyone with information to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5156.
