Colorado police ask for help finding woman last seen in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert early Saturday searching for a woman last seen Friday in Thornton.

Debra Devult was last seen on Friday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. wearing a long blue coat and walking on York Street in Thornton.

No current picture of Devult was included in the alert, but she was described as a 66-year-old woman with long gray hair and hazel eyes.

Thornton police shared the following image of Devult to their Twitter page, noting that the image is dated:

Look out for missing Debra Devult (66), last seen walking in the area of 103rd & York St at 3pm today. 5-3 to 5-5 in tall, long grey hair, hazel eyes, wearing a long blue coat. If seen or if you have info, please call 9-1-1 immediately. (This is an older photo, not current) pic.twitter.com/EWNgMChHYb — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) October 8, 2022

Officers asked anyone with information to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5156.

