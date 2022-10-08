Colorado police ask for help finding woman last seen in Thornton

Thornton police are searching for Debra Devalt (not a current image), who has been missing since 10/7/22(Thornton Police Department)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:59 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert early Saturday searching for a woman last seen Friday in Thornton.

Debra Devult was last seen on Friday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. wearing a long blue coat and walking on York Street in Thornton.

No current picture of Devult was included in the alert, but she was described as a 66-year-old woman with long gray hair and hazel eyes.

Thornton police shared the following image of Devult to their Twitter page, noting that the image is dated:

Officers asked anyone with information to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5156.

