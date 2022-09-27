Two juvenile suspects stole pickup truck at gunpoint, Colorado Springs police say

(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:06 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects reportedly stole a pickup truck at gunpoint.

Around 5:40 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Arroyo Apartments to a reported carjacking robbery. The complex is located on the 1400 block of Potter Drive near Palmer Park Blvd. and North Academy.

Police say two male juvenile suspects pointed a firearm at the victim(s) and took their 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup. The truck was later located by officers in a parking area within Palmer Park.

The suspects, who were inside the truck, were taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodmen Road scene
2 dead after double stabbing in Colorado Springs
Suspicious package investigation 9/26/22.
Police investigate suspicious package in Colorado Springs near N. Academy and Flintridge
Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday
Two teens were ejected from the vehicle in a rollover accident in Colorado Springs.
Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident
Downtown Colorado Springs apartment construction
Record amount of apartment units permitted in Pikes Peak region in 2022

Latest News

Mild Tuesday - Spotty Storms
Mild Tuesday - Spotty Storms
Colorado Springs Utilities
Colorado Springs City Council to vote on increase to natural gas, decrease to electric rates Tuesday
The "M"has returned in Manitou Springs!
‘M’ restored in Manitou Springs, unveiling scheduled for Friday
9/26/22
'M' tradition returns to Manitou Springs!