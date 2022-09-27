Two juvenile suspects stole pickup truck at gunpoint, Colorado Springs police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects reportedly stole a pickup truck at gunpoint.

Around 5:40 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Arroyo Apartments to a reported carjacking robbery. The complex is located on the 1400 block of Potter Drive near Palmer Park Blvd. and North Academy.

Police say two male juvenile suspects pointed a firearm at the victim(s) and took their 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup. The truck was later located by officers in a parking area within Palmer Park.

The suspects, who were inside the truck, were taken into custody without incident.

