Woman strangled to death in Colorado Springs, police continue to search for answers 22 years later

Monique LaSuer cold case.
Monique LaSuer cold case.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than two decades have passed since the death of 26-year-old Monique LaSuer in Colorado Springs.

LaSuer was found dead inside the Best Western Palmer House where she worked on Aug. 30, 2000. Investigators believe LaSuer died of strangulation and also had blunt-force trauma. According to police, LaSuer had reported for her normal shift at 11 that night before she was scheduled to work the front desk until 7 in the morning.

“Despite numerous interviews and a significant amount of forensic evidence gathered, Monique LaSuer’s homicide remains unsolved,” police wrote on social media in the past. “Cold Case detectives are still hard at work, but we need your help. If you were a witness or have any information that could help us find answers, please call the CSPD at 719-444-7000.”

The Best Western Palmer House was located at 3010 N. Chestnut St. near Fillmore and I-25.

Click here for the Cold Case detail from the CBI.

