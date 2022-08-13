Police: Parent charged with child abuse after reportedly shooting child with bow and arrow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A girl is in the hospital after reportedly being hit with a bow and arrow just after 4 p.m. Friday. This happened near Marksheffle Road and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

Colorado Springs Police responded to calls for a shooting, and say the investigation revealed “the parent of a juvenile had been shooting a bow & arrow in the backyard when the juvenile was accidentally hit with an arrow.”

Officers say the child was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to a Denver hospital for her injuries. She is expected to be ok. The age and name of the child has not been released.

The parent was arrested on child abuse charges. Police identified the suspect as Dane Sauer.

