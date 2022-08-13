Police: Parent charged with child abuse after reportedly shooting child with bow and arrow

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating accident involving an impaired driver, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.(MGN)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A girl is in the hospital after reportedly being hit with a bow and arrow just after 4 p.m. Friday. This happened near Marksheffle Road and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

Colorado Springs Police responded to calls for a shooting, and say the investigation revealed “the parent of a juvenile had been shooting a bow & arrow in the backyard when the juvenile was accidentally hit with an arrow.”

Officers say the child was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to a Denver hospital for her injuries. She is expected to be ok. The age and name of the child has not been released.

The parent was arrested on child abuse charges. Police identified the suspect as Dane Sauer.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.
Colorado Cash Back Q&A: Why didn’t I get the full amount?
The Old Spaghetti Factory
The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs
Machelle Williams says that minutes after getting an email that she had bought a new phone, she...
11 Call For Action investigation: Colorado Springs woman loses thousands of dollars in hack
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe

Latest News

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart.
MISSING: 15-year-old last seen in East Colorado Springs
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe
File photo.
Monument police officer taken to hospital following possible narcotics exposure
Hot and Dry Weekend
Continued Heat