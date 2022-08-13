Colorado Springs Police respond to shooting call at nightclub

police lights
police lights(mgn)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:36 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Spring Police are investigating after several people reported hearing gunshots outside of an unnamed nightclub. This happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday near Airport Road and South Circle Drive.

As officers arrived witnesses reportedly told them they saw a man shooting a handgun into the ground out front.

Officers say it doesn’t appear the man was targeting anyone. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.
Colorado Cash Back Q&A: Why didn’t I get the full amount?
The Old Spaghetti Factory
The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs
Machelle Williams says that minutes after getting an email that she had bought a new phone, she...
11 Call For Action investigation: Colorado Springs woman loses thousands of dollars in hack
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe

Latest News

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart.
MISSING: 15-year-old last seen in East Colorado Springs
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Police: Parent charged with child abuse after reportedly shooting child with bow and arrow
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe
File photo.
Monument police officer taken to hospital following possible narcotics exposure