Colorado Springs Police respond to shooting call at nightclub
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:36 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Spring Police are investigating after several people reported hearing gunshots outside of an unnamed nightclub. This happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday near Airport Road and South Circle Drive.
As officers arrived witnesses reportedly told them they saw a man shooting a handgun into the ground out front.
Officers say it doesn’t appear the man was targeting anyone. No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.