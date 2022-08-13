Colorado Springs Police respond to shooting call at nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Spring Police are investigating after several people reported hearing gunshots outside of an unnamed nightclub. This happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday near Airport Road and South Circle Drive.

As officers arrived witnesses reportedly told them they saw a man shooting a handgun into the ground out front.

Officers say it doesn’t appear the man was targeting anyone. No arrests have been made.

