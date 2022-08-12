Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located.

The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the information police can release. The original purpose of this article was to alert the public to a missing child, who has since been located.

#APDAlert: APD is actively searching a vehicle that was stolen with a 15-month old child inside. Vehicle is a Brown RAV-4 bearing Colorado License QFI080. Vehicle last seen in the area of 2091 North Dayton Street at 4:43pm. If seen call 911. pic.twitter.com/uz6WX1eadx — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 12, 2022

