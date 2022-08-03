Colorado Springs police officer uninjured after crash east of city

The crash scene on Highway 24 near Constitution on Aug. 3, 2022.
The crash scene on Highway 24 near Constitution on Aug. 3, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer is uninjured after crashing into a wayward vehicle on Highway 24 Wednesday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says the officer was traveling westbound in an unmarked CSPD SUV when an eastbound vehicle lost control, spun across the grass median dividing the highway and landed in the path of the officer. The two vehicles collided.

The crash happened just east of Constitution.

The crash remains under investigation. It’s still unclear why the civilian driver lost control.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation in Penrose 8/1/22.
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
Powers/Stetson crash 8/2/2022
Powers and Stetson Hills intersection reopens Tuesday after car splits in half from hitting pole
SB I-25 closure
Crash on southbound I-25 north of Colorado Springs caused major backups Tuesday evening
Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro
Remains of missing Colorado woman identified, authorities ask anyone with information to contact them
Woman killed in hit-and-run collision near Pueblo

Latest News

New map gives near real-time information about active wildfires
New map gives near real-time information about active wildfires
Vaping
SURVEY: Colorado teen smoking and vaping down since 2019
8.3.22
Staying warm with spotty storms
8.3.22
Stormy trend