Colorado Springs police officer uninjured after crash east of city
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer is uninjured after crashing into a wayward vehicle on Highway 24 Wednesday morning.
The Colorado Springs Police Department says the officer was traveling westbound in an unmarked CSPD SUV when an eastbound vehicle lost control, spun across the grass median dividing the highway and landed in the path of the officer. The two vehicles collided.
The crash happened just east of Constitution.
The crash remains under investigation. It’s still unclear why the civilian driver lost control.
