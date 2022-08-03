Colorado Springs police officer uninjured after crash east of city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer is uninjured after crashing into a wayward vehicle on Highway 24 Wednesday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says the officer was traveling westbound in an unmarked CSPD SUV when an eastbound vehicle lost control, spun across the grass median dividing the highway and landed in the path of the officer. The two vehicles collided.

The crash happened just east of Constitution.

NOW: Unmarked police car was driving WB HW24 when a car driving EB lost control, crossed the median (you can see the tire marks) and collided with the officer’s car.



No injuries reported. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/468xsHkTBA — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) August 3, 2022

The crash remains under investigation. It’s still unclear why the civilian driver lost control.

