King Soopers planned for Flying Horse neighborhood on the north side of Colorado Springs

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:17 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new King Soopers could be coming to the Flying Horse neighborhood of Colorado Springs.

According to the Barclay Group, there is a plan to put a 123,000-square-foot store on the southwest corner of Highway 83 and North Gate Boulevard.

11 News partner The Gazette has more details on the entire 21-acre shopping center planned for the area that could be open by 2024. Click here to read their article, you must be a subscriber.

King Soopers continues to expand in El Paso County with a store coming to the Falcon area in the Summer of 2023. The Falcon store is expected to create about 300 jobs.

