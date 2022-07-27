King Soopers planned for Flying Horse neighborhood on the north side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new King Soopers could be coming to the Flying Horse neighborhood of Colorado Springs.

According to the Barclay Group, there is a plan to put a 123,000-square-foot store on the southwest corner of Highway 83 and North Gate Boulevard.

11 News partner The Gazette has more details on the entire 21-acre shopping center planned for the area that could be open by 2024. Click here to read their article, you must be a subscriber.

King Soopers continues to expand in El Paso County with a store coming to the Falcon area in the Summer of 2023. The Falcon store is expected to create about 300 jobs.

