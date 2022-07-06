New King Soopers coming to Falcon northeast of Colorado Springs

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Falcon community is getting a new option when it comes to grocery shopping!

The Pike Peak Regional Building Department announced a permit was approved for “the much anticipated” King Soopers last month. The $13-million project us underway at the Falcon Market Place, at Meridian Road Woodmen Road.

The Falcon community is continuing to grow as the King Soopers will be an addition to the Walmart and Safeway off E. Woodmen Road.

11 News has reached out to officials with King Soopers to get an estimated opening date along with details on how many jobs the new store will provide.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.