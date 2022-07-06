Advertisement

New King Soopers coming to Falcon northeast of Colorado Springs

King Soopers graphic.
King Soopers graphic.(King Soopers/MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Falcon community is getting a new option when it comes to grocery shopping!

The Pike Peak Regional Building Department announced a permit was approved for “the much anticipated” King Soopers last month. The $13-million project us underway at the Falcon Market Place, at Meridian Road Woodmen Road.

The Falcon community is continuing to grow as the King Soopers will be an addition to the Walmart and Safeway off E. Woodmen Road.

11 News has reached out to officials with King Soopers to get an estimated opening date along with details on how many jobs the new store will provide.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Colorado Payback
Great Colorado Payback: More than $64 million in unclaimed property for Colorado Springs alone
Andrea Serrano
Woman suspected of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Fountain
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Woman accused of using bear spray on a crowd during 4th of July event in Colorado

Latest News

Defiance Roller Coaster at Glenwood Caverns.
Highest looping roller coaster in the U.S. to open in Colorado this weekend
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Fentanyl
WATCH: Officials announce one of the biggest fentanyl busts in Colorado history
Wildlife officers say they'll dropping fish into more than 200 lakes in the mountains in...
It’s raining fish! Watch as Colorado Parks and Wildlife drop fish from plane