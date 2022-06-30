Fountain police officer goes above and beyond to help Colorado family with 2 little girls

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A Fountain police officer is being recognized for doing more than just serving and protecting.

The City of Fountain Police Department shared a quick story about Officer Paige Foster’s actions when she came across a family in need. Officer Foster was recently dispatched to do a welfare check for two little girls. When Officer Foster arrived at the home, she discovered there was no electricity and the family had been without power for several days. Soon after, Officer Foster learned they had no food in the fridge.

“Officer Foster went to McDonalds and bought the family dinner since it was obvious, they had not had food in a while,” part of a post on Facebook by the City of Fountain reads. “Further, Officer Foster coordinated with the Salvation Army to help pay for the electricity bill and get additional food. Officer Foster arranged for the family to go to Aragon Elementary for free breakfast and lunch to make sure the family was eating regularly. She assisted getting the family’s car gassed up so they would be able to drive to the Salvation Army and Aragon.”

Several people on Facebook praised her actions.

“Can we clone her? What a sweet soul and honestly we need more of her,” Myriah wrote.

Officer Foster also gained the admiration of her coworkers and superiors.

“When I entered the home and saw Officer Foster at the family dinner table with the two kiddos helping them open their kid’s meal, it was nothing short of amazing and heart touching,” Officer Foster’s supervisor stated. “She went above and beyond on this call.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.