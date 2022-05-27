Advertisement

Police: Homeowner tied up by suspect who broke into home, truck stolen

A man is reportedly recovering in the hospital after a suspect broke into his home near Platte Avenue and North Mead Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is reportedly recovering in the hospital after a suspect broke into his home near Platte Avenue and North Mead Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday.

Officers say a suspect went into the mans home when he was sleeping and tied him up. The homeowner was taken to the hospital; his current condition is unknown.

The suspect also reportedly stole the mans white Ford Ranger. CSPD says the suspect has not yet been found.

If you have any information on the suspect or any information that could help the investigation call the Colorado Springs Police Department.

