Bipartisan delegation urges Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs, cites need for stability amid Russian invasion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bipartisan delegation is again urging President Joe Biden to reverse a decision under the previous administration to relocate the U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Alabama.

The entire Colorado delegation sent a letter to Biden Tuesday citing the ongoing Russian invasion as reason not to make any abrupt changes.

“Russia’s unhinged invasion of Ukraine has made it clear that our military’s need for efficiency and resilience is more important than ever,” Rep. Doug Lamborn’s office said. Lamborn has been one of the leading voices calling for U.S. Space Command to remain in Colorado.

The Air Force has said Huntsville, Alabama, is the “preferred” location but that a final decision will not be made until 2023. Peterson Air Force Base has housed the command since its original inception in 1985-2002 and again since its reestablishment in 2019.

The full letter from the Colorado delegation can be read below:

