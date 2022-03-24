Advertisement

Bipartisan delegation urges Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs, cites need for stability amid Russian invasion

(WAFF 48 News)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bipartisan delegation is again urging President Joe Biden to reverse a decision under the previous administration to relocate the U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Alabama.

The entire Colorado delegation sent a letter to Biden Tuesday citing the ongoing Russian invasion as reason not to make any abrupt changes.

“Russia’s unhinged invasion of Ukraine has made it clear that our military’s need for efficiency and resilience is more important than ever,” Rep. Doug Lamborn’s office said. Lamborn has been one of the leading voices calling for U.S. Space Command to remain in Colorado.

The Air Force has said Huntsville, Alabama, is the “preferred” location but that a final decision will not be made until 2023. Peterson Air Force Base has housed the command since its original inception in 1985-2002 and again since its reestablishment in 2019.

The full letter from the Colorado delegation can be read below:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of a fatal crash on Garden of the Gods Road just east of I-25 in Colorado...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Garden of the Gods
Crime tape is stretched across the parking lot at The Landings at Eagleridge apartment complex...
Police: Woman shot at north Pueblo apartment complex may have been breaking into vehicles
Florence city building.
6 of 7 Florence City Council members resign
It was a happy ending for all involved after no one was found injured or worse in this...
All accounted for after fears that people were buried in on Colorado’s Berthoud Pass
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

Latest News

Most money was lost by victims of business email compromise scams, investment fraud, and...
Internet crimes against children on the rise in Southern Colorado
Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium.
Fire at Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver
Warming Trend
Warming trend
Fentanyl
Colorado lawmakers discussing legislation to combat fentanyl crisis