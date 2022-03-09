Drugs and guns recovered after suspect reportedly tries running from police in Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly tried running from police in Trinidad on Sunday.

According to a news release by Trinidad Police, officers tried to pull Jeremy Vigil over on Santa Fe Trail because he was wanted for a parole violation.

“Vigil tried to outrun officers, traveling at a high rate of speed,” part of a news release reads. “Officers were notified by the Trinidad Dispatch Center that they received a call about a black SUV that had just wrecked into a shed located at 2619 Aguilar Drive and that male party took off running with a duffle bag. The caller told dispatch that the male party was running toward Saddle Road.”

Police eventually captured Vigil and found the duffle bag. Inside the bag were two handguns, a shotgun and multiple gun magazines. Detectives searched the vehicle and a hotel room where Vigil was staying and found another bag containing a shotgun, ammunition and gun magazines. Law enforcement also seized 530 grams of drugs that included possible fentanyl, meth, and cocaine.

Vigil is facing charges that include possession with intent to distribute, vehicular eluding, possessing a dangerous weapon, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, theft and other charges.

