Pueblo police searching for missing and endangered woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police need your help finding a missing woman.

Mary Grand has missed several doctor appointments and hasn’t taken her medication. Police say without her medicine, she has “limited” ability to care for herself.

Grand, 57, was last seen driving a maroon 2008 Ford Fusion with Colorado plate BKUQ82. Police have not said how long she has been missing or where she was last known to be.

Grand is white, 5 feet tall, weighs 128 pounds and long, curly graying blonde hair. She was wearing a black and white shirt with jeans the last time she was seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pueblo Police Department immediately at 719-553-2502.

