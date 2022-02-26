Advertisement

Police: Man injured as he was being robbed, suspects on the run

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs are investigating a robbery that happened near Pikes Peak Avenue and Printers Parkway before 5 a.m. Saturday.

As officers arrived they contacted a man who said multiple people robbed him and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

While the victim was running away from the officers, he reportedly “he sustained an injury to his leg. He was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated”.

At the time this article was written there was no suspect description available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved

Most Read

Colorado Springs Fire Department has a fire under control at a home near North Union Boulevard...
4 people displaced from house fire Saturday morning
Adam Gerak arrest photo
Man arrested with machete after reportedly breaking into neighbor’s home in Palmer Lake
Kyiv, Ukraine
Kiev was then, Kyiv is now
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Crews respond to a kitchen fire in Colorado Springs Friday night

Latest News

Warming trend continues
Warmer days ahead...
Colorado Springs woman arrested after teen overdoses on fentanyl
Warming trend continues
Warming trend continues
Seriously injured 29 Year old man
Drive-by shooting in Pueblo West
A lost stuffed dog made the trip from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Denver...
Lost dog takes a trip home to Denver International Airport, searching for his family