Police: Man injured as he was being robbed, suspects on the run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs are investigating a robbery that happened near Pikes Peak Avenue and Printers Parkway before 5 a.m. Saturday.

As officers arrived they contacted a man who said multiple people robbed him and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

While the victim was running away from the officers, he reportedly “he sustained an injury to his leg. He was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated”.

At the time this article was written there was no suspect description available.

