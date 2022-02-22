Tracking device leads Pueblo police to stolen vehicle

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to technology, police say they were able to recover a stolen pickup and arrest the alleged driver.

Pueblo officers were alerted just after 11 Sunday morning that a Chevy Silverado with an 18-foot trailer had been taken from outside home. Because there was a tracking device in the vehicle, it didn’t take police long to catch up to it.

“The anti-theft system was able to locate the vehicle in the 2800 block of Freedom Avenue,” police said in a news release.

The suspects saw the officers pull into the area and sped away. But they weren’t able to shake law enforcement off.

“With the assistance from the anti-theft system, the truck was stopped near the intersection of West 13th Street and Elizabeth Street,” police said.

The occupants allegedly jumped out and made a run for it, but were all swiftly captured. Twenty-five-year-old Starlene Valles was identified as the alleged driver and was arrested on auto theft charges. Two others were arrested on unrelated warrants. The fourth was released at the scene.

Police say the trailer was no longer with the truck, but they were later able to recover it in a different location.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.