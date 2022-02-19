Police investigation in Colorado Springs near I-25 and Bijou after a body was found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available Friday night as a police investigation was taking place near I-25 and Bijou Street.

Police first received a call at about 3:25 p.m. after a body was discovered just to the east of the I-25 near the on-ramp. Officers didn’t need to block any lanes for the investigation and were just off the highway focused on an area in some tall grass.

As of 10:15 p.m. no other information was available to the public. It isn’t clear if the death is considered suspicious, however the Metro Crime Lab vehicle was at the scene.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

