Advertisement

Police investigation in Colorado Springs near I-25 and Bijou after a body was found

Death investigation in Colorado Springs 2/18/22.
Death investigation in Colorado Springs 2/18/22.(KKTV/Wayne Hicks)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available Friday night as a police investigation was taking place near I-25 and Bijou Street.

Police first received a call at about 3:25 p.m. after a body was discovered just to the east of the I-25 near the on-ramp. Officers didn’t need to block any lanes for the investigation and were just off the highway focused on an area in some tall grass.

As of 10:15 p.m. no other information was available to the public. It isn’t clear if the death is considered suspicious, however the Metro Crime Lab vehicle was at the scene.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D-20 logo.
Classes canceled on Friday for high schools in a major Colorado Springs school district after 30% of the staff called out
The head-on collision killed five dogs and injured two people.
2 drivers injured in Highway 115 head-on crash
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
Robbery investigation 2/16/22.
Suspect reportedly shot by employee during jewelry store theft in Colorado Springs
Rashad Jackson (Photo: Pueblo Police Dept.)
Man guilty of manslaughter after using a stroller to dump his wife’s body in a Pueblo alleyway

Latest News

Fire in Colorado Springs 2/17/22.
Crews called to house fire in Colorado Springs Thursday night
A group with Cowboys For Trump shows their support for the president in Keystone, S.D. on...
Appeals court: Cowboys for Trump is a political committee
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Early-morning shooting at the Copper Creek Apartments in Colorado Springs under investigation
Ukraine Russia tensions
WATCH: Biden ‘convinced’ Putin’s decided to further invade Ukraine