Suspect arrested for attempted kidnapping, police impersonation

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fort Collins have one man in custody after he reportedly tried to lure two teenage girls into his vehicle and impersonated a police officer.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Justin Svetich. Fort Collins Police says in late 2021, two teenage girls were walking in a South Fort Collins neighborhood around 2 a.m. when a man approached them and asked them to get in his car. The victims described the vehicle as a black, four-door sedan with a rideshare driver sticker in the window. They reportedly told officers Svetich got out of the vehicle and tried to convince them to get in and when they wouldn’t he told them he was a police officer.

The girls then reportedly asked to see his badge, but Svetich said he didn’t have one with him and instead showed a concealed firearm.

Police say he then claimed to be concerned for their safety since it was late and tol,d them to get in the car. That’s when one of the girls reportedly activated the emergency app on her cell phone and told him she was calling police, at which time Svetich got in his vehicle and left.

Officers patrolled the area but did not find anyone or a vehicle matching the description. Detectives took over the case and identified Svetich as the suspect.

Svetich was arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping and impersonating a peace officer (class 6 felony).

“These young women did exactly the right thing by listening to their instincts, asking to see a badge, and ultimately calling police,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigation Division. “Real police officers will never have an issue with people calling to confirm their identity. I’m grateful for the diligent work that led to the identification and arrest of this suspect.”

Anyone with additional information about this or other incidents involving Svetich is asked to contact Detective Stuart Music at 970-416-2575. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

What should you do if you’re stopped by someone and you’re not sure if they’re actually the police?

Call 911. Dispatchers can help determine if the person stopping you is actually an officer.

If you’re driving, activate your hazard lights. This tells the person behind you that you’re aware and taking action, and it also draws the attention of other passing vehicles.

Only stop in a well-lit, public area.

Remain respectful but cautious.

Ask to see a badge or identification. FCPS officers also have business cards that you can request.

If you’re concerned for your safety, tell the 911 dispatcher and follow their instructions. Your safety is important to us.

Try to remember as many details as possible about the person who stopped you and their vehicle so you can provide that information to police.

