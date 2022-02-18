City of Manitou Springs selects a new Chief of Police

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Manitou Springs has a new Cheif of Police.

The city posted the job on February 2, 2022 and former Interim Chief of Police, Bill Otto, was reportedly the sole applicant for the position. After review by City Staff and an interview with the City Council, Otto was offered and accepted the position.

“I am excited to continue to serve the Manitou Springs community, and to continue my career with the City of Manitou Springs. The Manitou Springs Police Department is in the best position it has ever been. We have dedicated officers who are committed to community policing and, in the past year, have implemented over 50+ policies and procedures to support the longevity of our Police Department,” said Chief Otto. He continued “We have also begun regular community engagement to help shape who our officers are, and how our community connects with us. Coffee with the Cop, sports ball distributions at our schools, community meetings, and other ways in which we connect with our community will continue for years to come.”

Chief Otto served more than 20 years at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, where he started as a booking officer at the jail. Then he moved to a patrol officer, school resource officer, detective, patrol sergeant, internal affairs investigator, sergeant for the Special Victims Unit, and sergeant for the Major Crimes Unit. Otto retired from the Major Crimes Unit in 2018.

In July 2020, Otto started his career at the Manitou Springs Police Department and became the Acting Chief of Police in January of 2021. This position transitioned over to Interim Chief of Police in the Summer of 2021.

John Graham, Mayor of Manitou Springs, stated “Chief Otto has done an admirable job, particularly in light of many challenges. He has cultivated a good sense of the community’s unique personality, and this will help drive his sense of law enforcement and public safety. He’s a great fit.”

