$100,000 reward offered for murder of high school sweethearts on Valentine’s Day in Colorado 22 years ago

Stephanie Hart-Grizzell and Nick Kunselman.
Stephanie Hart-Grizzell and Nick Kunselman.(JCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators aren’t giving up on a double-murder case that was carried out on Valentine’s Day 22 years ago.

On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reminded the public there is a $100,000 reward being offered in the cases. On Feb. 14, 2000 at about 12:47 in the morning two high school sweethearts were found murdered in a Subway sandwich shop near Columbine High School. The two were identified as Nicholas Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell. Hart-Grizzell was only 16 and Kunselman was only 15 at the time they were shot and killed by “unknown intruders.” Nick was an employee of the restaurant and Stephanie was at the restaurant waiting for him to get off work.

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office knows that someone out there has a key piece of information that they have kept to themselves,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads.

ANyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, you can remain anonymous.

