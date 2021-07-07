Advertisement

Multiple mudslides closed Highway 285 in Chaffee County after severe thunderstorm Tuesday night; cars and semi stuck in mud

Mudslide on Highway 285 in Chaffee County
Mudslide on Highway 285 in Chaffee County(CSP Florence)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:55 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple mudslides closed down part of Highway 285 in Chaffee County after a severe thunderstorm Tuesday night.

Colorado State Patrol reported a series of large mudslides just north and south of Poncha Springs at approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. The closure is from milepost 121 to 125.

Several passenger vehicles and a semi truck/trailer were stuck in the mud and debris, although CSP has not reported any injuries at the time of this writing.

CDOT crews will be working through the night to clear the roadway. It is estimated the highway will be closed until mid-morning Wednesday.

CSP recommends these alternate routes: If traveling south, turn west on Highway 50 from Poncha Springs to Highway 114. Turn east (left) on Hwy 114 to Saguache and Highway 285. If traveling north on Hwy 285, turn west (left) on Hwy 114 in Saguache, Hwy 114 to Highway 50, the east to Poncha Springs.

Mudslide on Highway 285 in Chaffee County
