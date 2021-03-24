Krystal Lee now on parole following resentencing

DENVER (KKTV) - The woman convicted of helping a friend cover up the murder of his fiancee is now out on parole.

Krystal Lee, originally sentenced to three years in prison for her role in Kelsey Berreth’s disappearance in late 2018, had her sentenced reduced to 18 months in a hearing Tuesday.

“The department received the new mittimus from the court. Based on the new sentence, Ms. Kenney was now past her mandatory release date and she was released from the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility on parole yesterday,” Colorado Department of Corrections spokeswoman Annie Skinner told 11 News.

After helping on-and-off love Patrick Frazee clean up the murder scene, Lee turned and became the star witness in his 2019 trial. Her testimony, which included telling investigators how and where Frazee killed Berreth, was key to his conviction. (Read more on Lee’s role in the crime here.) The prosecution did not hide their distaste for working with Lee to clinch Frazee’s guilty verdict, with then-DA Dan May calling it a “deal with the devil.”

"We did a deal with the devil" DA talks about Krystal Lee in Frazee trial "WE DID A DEAL WITH THE DEVIL." District Attorney Dan May talking about the prosecution's star witness Krystal Lee (Kenney). She says she had an affair with Patrick Frazee and helped clean up Berreth's home where she was killed. https://www.kktv.com/content/news/Verdict-reached-in-Patrick-Frazee-trial-the-man-accused-of-killing-Woodland-Park-mom-Kelsey-Berreth-565111252.html Posted by KKTV 11 News on Monday, November 18, 2019

Lee ultimately pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in Berreth’s death. Her three-year sentence was later thrown out after a judge found the district court “erroneously sentenced her outside the maximum term.”

