Advertisement

One person treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire Saturday afternoon

Colorado Springs Fire and Cimarron Hills Fire are currently on scene of a structure fire.
Colorado Springs Fire and Cimarron Hills Fire are currently on scene of a structure fire.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire and Cimarron Hills Fire quickly responded and put out a structure fire near Peterson Road and East Platte Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters with Cimarron Hills say flames and smoke were coming out of the second story when they first arrived on scene. They say victims were trapped on the roof. They worked quickly to safely rescue them and get the fire under control.

Unfortunately, CHFD says one dog and two cats died in the fire.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, but was not be taken to the hospital. No firefighters were injured.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Colorado moving to relax mask mandate, capacity limits
Pueblo police responded to calls for a shooting near Troy Avenue and East 14th Street Saturday...
Woman shot during reported house party Saturday morning
generic
Man taken into custody for graffiti markings across downtown Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Utilities crews are still working to fix a water main break that happened...
Colorado Spring Utilities gives tips for those affected by water main break
Pueblo Police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital late Friday night.
Car crashes into building, two people taken to the hospital

Latest News

1 assaulted during carjacking on Springs’ west side
Police car near Platte and Academy on March 21, 2021. Two men were shot outside the Citadel...
2 shot near Citadel Mall; suspects on the run
A San Diego Zoo visitor was arrested after climbing inside the elephant enclosure with his...
Police: Man arrested after taking 2-year-old daughter into zoo elephant habitat
St. Mary's boys basketball season ends with a 72-56 loss to Lutheran in the CHSAA 3A state...
St. Mary’s boys basketball falls in 3A state title game
Colorado College hockey parted ways with head coach Mike Haviland Friday, per the school
Colorado College hockey parts ways with head coach Mike Haviland