One person treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire Saturday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire and Cimarron Hills Fire quickly responded and put out a structure fire near Peterson Road and East Platte Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters with Cimarron Hills say flames and smoke were coming out of the second story when they first arrived on scene. They say victims were trapped on the roof. They worked quickly to safely rescue them and get the fire under control.

Unfortunately, CHFD says one dog and two cats died in the fire.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, but was not be taken to the hospital. No firefighters were injured.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #workingfire at 826 Western Dr. CSFD providing mutual aid to @CimHillsFD. E7, E8, T8, BC2, 73 out with Cimarron Hills FD on a apartment fire. pic.twitter.com/rmOGE10nYM — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 20, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.