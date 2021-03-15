Some of the roads are so bad in Colorado even snow plows are having problems Sunday night

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - If you don’t have to travel Sunday night in parts of Colorado hit hard by snow, stay home.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was pleading with the public to stay off roads Sunday evening after one of their own deputies and even a CDOT plow driver had issues. You can see photos of the vehicles impacted at the bottom of this article.

HERE IS WHAT DRIVERS NEED TO KNOW AS OF SUNDAY (Courtesy CDOT):



Several roads in the state remain closed tonight due to very hazardous winter weather and driving conditions. For the latest list, check out the homepage on COtrip.org . High winds and blowing snow have made conditions worse. AVOID the I-25 South Gap between south Denver and Monument, I-25 north of Denver, and the I-70 Mountain Corridor. All roads should be avoided.

When a road closes, alternate routes will likely be in worse shape.



CDOT crews have been out in force plowing roads, focusing on clearing the primary routes such as I-25, I-70 and impacted interstates. Plows will continue to make multiple passes on these roads during the storm and will not be able to address the secondary routes until the worst of the storm has passed. This means many roadways are heavily snow packed--making for hazardous driving conditions.



During a significant and high impact snow storm, travel should be limited to emergency and essential reasons only, with the proper vehicle and tires for heavy snow. DO NOT ATTEMPT to drive in severe weather conditions unless you have the appropriate tires with good tread. If you are out in the storm, have an emergency kit with blankets, food, batteries, water, a shovel and survival supplies should you get stuck or stranded.



It’s best to STAY OFF THE ROADS DURING A HEAVY SNOW EVENT.



Bow to the plow! Motorists should leave ample distance behind the vehicle ahead and NOT PASS PLOWS.



For more information on preparing for the snow, chain and traction laws and other winter storm-related guidance, go to winter.codot.gov

